Ardith "Grangin" Lyle Willis Todd
August 15, 1935 - June 6, 2021
Ardith "Grangin" Lyle Willis Todd, 85, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, June 06, 2021, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
She was born in Avery County on August 15, 1935, to the late Howard and Lena Dennie Willis.
Grangin retired from quality control at Baxter. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, and fishing. Grangin was a very caring person who got joy from helping others. She always thought of and put others first. She also loved the beauty of the ocean. Above all, Grangin loved her family and her canine companion, "Gabby."
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Chapman (Bill); two grandchildren, Nicole Hudgins (Michael Moody) and Christopher Todd (Pam); four great-grandchildren, Judas Todd, Hayden Moody, Ariah Moody, and Pason Moody; one sister, Gale Brown (Boomer); niece, Laryssa Huskins (Bobby); nephew, Michael Brown (Melissa); great-niece, Brittany Smith (T.J.); and great-nephew, Tyler Brown.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with Reverends Steve Durham and Ben McCall officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Grangin requested memorial donations be made to North Carolina Services for the Blind, 2601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699, in honor of the great care and support they provided her.
The family will be gathering at the home of Boomer and Gale Brown at 100 Goose Creek Road in Marion.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Todd family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 9, 2021.