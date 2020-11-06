Chief Petty Officer Arnold Jonas WebbOctober 17, 1928 - November 4, 2020Chief Petty Officer Arnold Jonas Webb, 92, of Spruce Pine, formerly of Marion, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at his home.Mr. Webb was born Oct. 17, 1928, in McDowell County, to the late Obie Webb and Cora Lee Ratliff Webb. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Vietnam War. After 28 years of service, he retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a member of Fleet Rescue Association and also Hicks Chapel Baptist Church. He loved being with family and enjoyed traveling. Mr. Webb's family lovingly remembers him as a very sweet man who was always smiling and never complained. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.In addition to his parents, Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlee S. Webb; and seven siblings, Arvel Webb, Clarence Webb, Roy Webb, Melba Webb, Pansy Sisk, Estella Biddix and Dottie Rae Lowe.Those left behind to cherish his memory are three sisters, Hazel Hollifield of Spruce Pine, Barbara Nell Young (Charles) of Delaware and Clara Mae Davis of California; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with the Revs. Allen Laws and Dean Owenby officiating. Burial will follow at McDowell Memorial Park with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy.Westmoreland Funeral Home