Barbara Diane Arrowood Burnette



June 12, 1965 - December 14, 2020



Barbara Diane Arrowood Burnette, 55, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Burnette. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Burnette family.



Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 18, 2020.