Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Parker Smith
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA
Barbara Parker Smith

May 30, 1948 - December 23, 2021

Barbara Parker Smith, originally of Marion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Barbara was 73.

She is survived by her son, Jeremy Smith (Deborah); two grandchildren, Shannon and Mackenzie Winn; and her sister, Jeanette Parker Mills. Barbara was preceded in death by both her parents, Lee and Gertrude Parker; two brothers, Lee and Jack Parker; and her sister, Betty Stansell.

Her kindness and her laughter will be sorely missed.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com for the Smith family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Marion Depot Building. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3HFfwdM.

Woodstock Funeral Home

8855 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
20
Celebration of Life
Marion Depot Building
GA
Funeral services provided by:
Woodstock Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodstock Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.