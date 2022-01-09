Barbara Parker Smith
May 30, 1948 - December 23, 2021
Barbara Parker Smith, originally of Marion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Barbara was 73.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Smith (Deborah); two grandchildren, Shannon and Mackenzie Winn; and her sister, Jeanette Parker Mills. Barbara was preceded in death by both her parents, Lee and Gertrude Parker; two brothers, Lee and Jack Parker; and her sister, Betty Stansell.
Her kindness and her laughter will be sorely missed.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
for the Smith family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Marion Depot Building. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3HFfwdM
.
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 9, 2022.