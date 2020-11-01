Bernice Lawing WilsonJune 20, 1930 - October 30, 2020Bernice Lawing Wilson, at the age of 90, is at peace and entered the presence of her Lord, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation.She was born in Marion, June 20, 1930, to the late Elijah Lawing and Candace Morgan Lawing.She was an owner of Wilson Marble since 1969, and was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church for 50 years. Bernice loved her church dearly and had a servant's heart. She played the organ, helped with meals and church events. Her Sunday school class will miss their sister in Christ. Bernice enjoyed traveling and was a hard worker, working until she was 88 years old. Her family brought her the most joy in life. Bernice's family will miss their sweet and loving, mother and grandmother.Bernice was preceded in death by nine siblings; and a daughter-in-law, Beth Wilson.She is survived by her two sons, Ken Wilson of Marion, and Randy Wilson and wife, Pauline, of Waynesville; six grandchildren, Melissa, Candace, Michael, Christopher, Robert and Marydith; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service is scheduled to follow the visitation at 12 p.m., at the church, with the Revs. Harold Webb and Scott Hollifield Officiating. A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park, Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.Flowers are accepted and appreciated, but those wishing to make a memorial, please consider Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 4089 US-70 W, Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home