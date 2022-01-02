Betty Jo Frisbee Hawkins
February 6, 1932 - December 27, 2021
Betty Jo Frisbee Hawkins, of Charlotte, passed over to her heavenly home on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Marion, where she was born.
She was the daughter of the late Roy L. Frisbee and Della Mae Maney Frisbee, of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Raymond Hawkins; two sisters, Ruby Frisbee Setzer and Mary Ruth Frisbee Edwards; and three brothers, Kenneth R. Frisbee, Cecil R. Frisbee and Harold R. Frisbee.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Bruce D. Frisbee (Doris) and Bobby L. Frisbee (Naomi); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and so many dear friends.
Betty was a very special lady to so many. She loved all people and never met a stranger. Her love for God was evident in her daily life through her actions, positivity, inspiration and compassion for everyone. She could always find the goodness in others and knew just the right words to uplift and inspire them. No matter how she was feeling, she always had a smile to share. She embodied the "Gift of Hospitality" all of her life and shared her gift with everyone, especially her church family at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she was a faithful member, beloved deacon, greeter and supporter of all their events for over 40 years. She especially loved teaching and working with the youth and children's ministries at Pritchard. She loved the children and they loved her. She touched the lives of everyone that knew her.
She was a graduate of Marion High School in Marion. She also graduated from Clevenger's Business College in Hickory, with a degree in Accounting. She also attended CPCC in Charlotte, completing classes in Computer Science. Most of her career was as an Accountant and Administrative Assistant at the corporate offices of Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. She worked with Winn-Dixie for 34 years in New Orleans, La., Jacksonville, Fla., and finally in Charlotte, since 1976 until her retirement in 2003. She was previously employed by Davis Mechanical Contractors in Greenville, SC, as their Project Manager in the Accounting and Scheduling Departments for seven years.
She and her husband, George, were big fans of the Carolina Tarheels Basketball Team and enjoyed playing tennis and golf as well.
A memorial service will be held at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, January 08, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with the Revs. Bobby Morrow and Stan Heiser officiating. A graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marion, at 3:00 p.m.
"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible, she walked with the universe on her shoulders and make it look like a pair of wings."
You are forever our angel now.
Flowers are welcome and appreciated or those willing to make a donation in memory of Betty are asked to consider Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church Youth and Children's Ministries; 1117 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hawkins family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 2, 2022.