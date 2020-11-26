Betty Wilson Lawing
July 18, 1932 - November 23, 2020
On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with the Lord guiding her with one hand and her family holding her other, our precious "Mama"- Betty Wilson Lawing, went home to Heaven. She passed in her home that she shared with the love of her life for 57 years, Guy Lawing.
Born July 18, 1932, in Bills Creek Community, to the late James Wilson and Cordia Bradley Wilson Golightly, she grew up to be the most amazing young wife and mother. Betty was a wonderful cook and had a talent for sewing, a skill which she taught herself. She kept an immaculate home and also enjoyed playing golf.
Betty worked various jobs, but her favorite was being a homemaker. Betty loved her children more than life itself and was so proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that followed.
In addition to her husband Guy, Betty was preceded in death by her dear daughter-in-law, Nancy Lawing; and son-in-law, Charles "Bo" Jamison.
She is survived by her four children, Allan Lawing of Pleasant Gardens, Irma Warren of Marion, Norma Lewis and husband, Glenn, of Pleasant Gardens, and Mary Jamison of Raleigh; seven grandchildren that adored her, Stephen Jamison (Ashley), Tara Smith (Charles), Ashley Shepherd (Mike), Justin Lewis (Holly), Whitney Perry (Bryan), Lindsay Shannon (Kyle) and Haley Lewis; eight great-grandchildren, and two on the way, that loved her dearly; and a number of nieces and nephews.
"We will miss your twinkling blue eyes and your sparkling smile, our sweet Mama. You loved so fiercely and spread so much love in your life."
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings."
You are forever our angel now.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 26, 2020.