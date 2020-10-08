Menu
Billie Carol Tucker
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Billie Carol Tucker

November 13, 1931 - October 5, 2020

Billie Carol Tucker, 88, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020, at Carepartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Born on November 13, 1931 in Inman, South Carolina, he was born to the late John Wesley Tucker and Joyce Irene High Tucker.

A member of Nebo First Baptist Church, Billie was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed cooking and gardening, and just being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Tucker.

He is survived by his two children, Lisa Mace and husband, Bill, and Michael Tucker and wife, Darlene; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Peggy Huffman and Ruthanne Brooks.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 09, 2020, at Nebo First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Doug Worley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at McDowell Memorial Park.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Tucker family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828)-559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nebo First Baptist Church
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Nebo First Baptist Church
