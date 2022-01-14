Bob C. SuttonApril 17, 1940 - January 6, 2022Bob C. Sutton, 81, of Black Mountain, passed away suddenly but peacefully Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.He was born April 17, 1940, in Sylva, to the late Odell and Mildred Cope Sutton. Preceding him in death is his brother, James "Jim" Candler Sutton; daughter, Traci Layne Sutton; and stepson, Rodney Glen Jordan.Surviving is his wife, Patricia Gill Sutton, whom he simply adored. They spent 37 wonderful years together and he loved her like no other. Also surviving is his brother, Joe Carroll Sutton of Sylva; sister, Linda Sutton Beagles of Tampa, Fla.; stepson, William "Bill" Wells (Kim) of Black Mountain; stepdaughters, Penny Wells Wallace (Bob) of Cape Coral, Fla., and Cheryl Wells Sullins (Jim) of Marion; grandson, Braydon Luckadoo (Amanda) of Charlotte, Brooke Luckadoo Hicks (Jordan) of Charlotte, Maegan Wells of Columbia, S.C., and Sarah Wells Moore (Matthew) of Charlotte; great-grandsons, Ryder Scott Hicks and Lincoln Todd Moore of Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Parker Elizabeth Hicks, all of Charlotte; nieces, Jill Cook, Krissie Red, Teresa Dillard and Jody Woodring; great-nieces, Lee Anne Cook, Trista Seagraves and Kristin Stephens; great-nephews, Coleman Cook, Casey Cook and Josh Woodring; great-great-niece, Ryleigh Stevens; and great-great-nephews, Lane Mathis, Kooper McCoy, Spencer McCoy and Gage Stevens. Bob is also survived by Brenda Sanford Roberts of Canton, his former wife and Traci's mother, who they both dearly loved.It is so hard to list all his qualities because he had so many. Bob was a good and kind man. He never complained — about anything. He had a quick wit about him which would always make you laugh. He never met a stranger and had an infectious personality. Anyone who knew Bob liked him.He had many adventures thru the years from living in Connecticut and owning a restaurant to traveling to California to work. On his off time, he loved spending time at the drag strip with his buddies, racing their hot cars. Finally, he decided to settle in the Black Mountain area where he worked in maintenance at Mission Hospital for 17 years. He then worked for West Plumbing until he retired. He enjoyed bowling, NASCAR and golfing, but would spend his final days making lasting impressions and fond memories.Bob had a serious addiction to flashlights and pocket knives! He always said you just never know when you would need one. He was an avid fisherman — loved to Bass fish! He was a member of the Fairview Buddy Club for more than 25 years. He and his very close friend, Jeff Ellis, would go and stay for days at a time fishing in tournaments. Sometimes they won — most times they didn't, but it's just for fun anyway. Wouldn't you like to be a fly on the wall and listen to the stories they told! He also enjoyed going to the deer camp with his brothers, Jim and Joe, whether they hunted or not — man cave away from home.Heart-felt gratitude to Todd and Wendy Wheeler, who opened their home and always made sure he had something to eat; Bob called it the T&W Café.The family will receive friends at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services in Black Mountain, at a date later to be determined, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the forecast predicted for this weekend. More details will follow. Bob was loved and certainly will be missed.Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services