Bobby Alexander Gurley
April 2, 1932 - December 15, 2020
On the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Bobby Alexander Gurley, of Marion, departed this life at his home with his family by his side, after a brief illness.
A native of McDowell County, he was born on April 02, 1932, to the late John Edward and Thelma Elsie Bruner Gurley.
Bobby was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of West Marion Baptist Church since 1961, where he served as head of the Deacon Board, a Sunday School Teacher, and Sunday school director. He also served with the Blue Ridge Baptist Association. Bobby's career was always in the foam and fabric industry. He was a self-made business man. He opened his first store in Asheville in 1968, and later bought property and built a store on Biltmore Avenue, where he remained in business for 48 years. He opened the Marion location in 1984, which continues today. He enjoyed watching baseball, NASCAR, and he was a Ford fan. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Korea. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bobby's life will be a blessing in the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roy Gurley, Howard Gurley, James Gurley, John Gurley Jr., and Helen Gurley Riddle.
Those left to cherish his precious memory are his loving wife and best friend of 65 years, Joyce Edwards Gurley; three children, Martha Gurley Garaventa, Cindy Gurley Newton (Wayne), and Paula Gurley Gouge (Rodney); four grandchildren, Joseph Garaventa, Kaleb Gouge (Kayla), Miranda Chiodo (Anthony), and Selena Gouge; and one great-granddaughter on the way.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery with Dr. Dennis Love officiating.
Flowers are appreciated, but those wishing to make a memorial in his honor may do so to the American Cancer Society
by visiting, www.cancer.org
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Gurley family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit wwww.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 17, 2020.