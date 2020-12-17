Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Alexander Gurley
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Bobby Alexander Gurley

April 2, 1932 - December 15, 2020

On the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Bobby Alexander Gurley, of Marion, departed this life at his home with his family by his side, after a brief illness.

A native of McDowell County, he was born on April 02, 1932, to the late John Edward and Thelma Elsie Bruner Gurley.

Bobby was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of West Marion Baptist Church since 1961, where he served as head of the Deacon Board, a Sunday School Teacher, and Sunday school director. He also served with the Blue Ridge Baptist Association. Bobby's career was always in the foam and fabric industry. He was a self-made business man. He opened his first store in Asheville in 1968, and later bought property and built a store on Biltmore Avenue, where he remained in business for 48 years. He opened the Marion location in 1984, which continues today. He enjoyed watching baseball, NASCAR, and he was a Ford fan. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Korea. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bobby's life will be a blessing in the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roy Gurley, Howard Gurley, James Gurley, John Gurley Jr., and Helen Gurley Riddle.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his loving wife and best friend of 65 years, Joyce Edwards Gurley; three children, Martha Gurley Garaventa, Cindy Gurley Newton (Wayne), and Paula Gurley Gouge (Rodney); four grandchildren, Joseph Garaventa, Kaleb Gouge (Kayla), Miranda Chiodo (Anthony), and Selena Gouge; and one great-granddaughter on the way.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery with Dr. Dennis Love officiating.

Flowers are appreciated, but those wishing to make a memorial in his honor may do so to the American Cancer Society by visiting, www.cancer.org.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Gurley family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit wwww.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am praying for comfort and peace for the entire family, dear Martha.
Penney Thornton Bowman
December 18, 2020
Wonder memories of Bobby and Joyce from my youth. May God grant the family peace and comfort during this time.
John Bailey
December 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Bobby was a great man of God. I'm proud to have known him.
Debbie Callahan Hooser
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results