Bonnie Burrell Setzer
February 22, 1941 - November 9, 2020
Bonnie Burrell Setzer of Old Fort, passed away November 9, 2020, at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehab with family by her side.
She was born February 22, 1941, to Dorothy Currie Burrell and Archie Burrell in Polk County. She married her Old Fort High School sweetheart, David Setzer, on August 28, 1960, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year (2020).
Bonnie was very creative. Her yard where she lived on New Street in Marion was always filled with plants and flowers. She was also very talented with a needle, whether it was crewel embroidery or beautifully tailored clothes and costumes for her family. She delighted in theatrical productions for McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) as an original founder and cast member of the group's first production The Devil and Daniel Webster.
Bonnie worked several years at Marion Elementary School as a teacher's aide and later taught adults enrolled in McDowell Tech's McDowell Opportunities for many years. She was a life-long learner and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Mars Hill College in May 1999, marching in the graduation ceremony on the day her grandson, Mark, turned three.
She had a keen sense of humor and, with the help of her husband, David, carried out harmless pranks on many unsuspecting family members. A family favorite includes short-sheeting the bed of a visiting prospective son-in-law on his very first visit to their family.
Bonnie was committed to supporting the activities of her husband and children. She (and Big David) was enthusiastic audience members for horse shows for Shawn and David II, dance recitals for Deana and Shawn and sporting events for all her children. She was behind the scenes, but ever present for husband, David's Boy Scouts of America events as well as his volunteer fire fighter duties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dottie and Archie Burrell; and her sister, Lorraine Lowery.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, David M. Setzer; and their three children, Deana Hale (Bob), Shawn Henderson (Steve) and David Setzer II. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Trey Setzer (Katelyn), Stephen Setzer, Taylor Brown (Kenny) and Mark Henderson; as well as great-grandchildren, Aurora Setzer and Elizabeth Brown. She is also survived by her late sister's husband, Randy Lowery; and niece, Amanda Lowery and her family; as well as large numbers of cousins from Charlotte, Tryon, Weaverville and Maryville, Tenn.
Bonnie's family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehab of Black Mountain for the many years of care, compassion and love they provided her; as well as thanking Carolina Foothills Hospice of Forest City, NC for the care they provided Bonnie and the family.
A celebration Bonnie's life and memories will be held on Tuesday, July 06, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make donations to a favorite charity
, or because Bonnie so immensely loved children, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Setzer family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
