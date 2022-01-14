Bruce Wayne "Pete" CrawfordNovember 20, 1950 - January 12, 2022Bruce Wayne "Pete" Crawford, 71, of Marion, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his residence.Pete was born in Burke County, Nov. 20, 1950, to the late Elmer and Ruth Crawford of Banner Elk. He was a longtime member of the New Manna Baptist Church of Marion, and proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine.Pete was a man of faith who loved his Lord, family, church, and country. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Pete spent many years working alongside friends and family members for Gamewell Mechanical as a commercial HVAC installer. He enjoyed spending his free time riding motorcycles with his son Matt, tinkering around in his shop with his collection of vehicles and gadgets, and always had house projects he was working on. Pete was always happy to help a friend or neighbor and you could frequently find him at his beloved church.In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ollis; and brothers, Cecil Crawford and Jimmy Crawford.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Debbie Young Crawford; his son, Matthew Crawford (Katie); his two grandchildren, Emma and Jack Crawford; two sisters, Betty Fox and Helen Buchanan; brothers, Steve Crawford (Marcella) and George Crawford (Linda); and many loved nieces, nephews, friends, and family members.A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.Flowers will be appreciated and accepted, or memorials in memory of Pete may be made to New Manna Baptist Church of Marion to go towards the construction of the new school building: New Manna Baptist Church, 245 E Court St., Marion, NC 28752.Beam Funeral Service & Crematory2170 Rutherford Rd., Marion, NC 28752