Burnette Fox
May 27, 1933 - November 13, 2020
In the early morning hours of Friday, November 13, 2020, Mr. Burnette Fox, age 87, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord from Autumn Care of Marion. Born in Newport, Tennessee on May 27, 1933, he was the son of the late James Nicholas and Viola Willis Fox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ima Jean Cuthbertson.
Burnette loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church for 62 years. In addition to his many years in the textile and furniture industry, he served as custodian of his church for 50 years.
An avid gardener, Burnette was known to plant many different varieties of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. He showed love to others by generously giving away much of the produce he would grow. He also loved old classic cars and collecting different types of memorabilia. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He especially looked forward to his visits to Tennessee.
Burnette is survived by one daughter, Renee F. Hensley (Kurt); two sisters, Shirley Jimison (Mickey) and Nellie Dean Hunter Metts (Joe); two grandchildren, Luke Hensley and Emma Hensley; and several nephews.
Burnette's family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Care of Marion for the last two years of care, compassion and love they provided to him.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Alan Sailors officiating. Burnette will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Fox's memory are asked to consider Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 926, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 15, 2020.