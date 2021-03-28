Carl Hall
November 26, 1924 - March 24, 2021
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Carl Hall, age 96, of Nebo, left this earthly home to reunite with his late wife, Ruby Geneva Hall in Heaven. Carl was born November 26, 1924, to the late Tom and Gertrude Hall and was one of six siblings.
Carl was a decorated veteran of WWII, having served in the United States Army as a Ranger. He received numerous medals, including the Bronze Star, for his bravery. He was in the invasion of Normandy.
Carl loved the Lord, and most all, loved his family. Carl took care of Ruby when she became unable to care for herself; never did he anger or complain no matter what he had to do. Ruby would tease him that he could cook better than she could. They enjoyed their time together listening to Gospel music. He had only good things to say about her after her death, always telling his kids about them praying for everyone together every night.
Carl was self employed for many years and loved helping people and neighbors when he could. When you were his friend, you were his friend for life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Tom T. Hall (Judy) of Rutherfordton, N.C., Larry Hall (Shirley) of Greenville, S.C., and Kenny Hall of Nebo, N.C.; two daughters, Debbie Laughridge and Susan Davis, both of Marion, N.C.; and one sister, Hazel Buchanan. He is also survived by his two special friends, Jeff Edwards and Grayson Holland. Carl was also survived by nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Pastor Alan Sailors officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Ruby. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Family has requested for those in attendance to please observe social distancing practices.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (www.stjude.org
) and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mission Hospital-McDowell in Marion for the wonderful care they provided Mr. Hall and his family during his time of illness.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hall family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 28, 2021.