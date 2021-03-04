Carl Nelson Reel
February 20, 1929 - March 1, 2021
Mr. Carl Nelson Reel, age 92, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1st, 2021, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills SECU Inpatient Unit, in Forest City, North Carolina. The son of the late John Thomas Reel, Sr. and Winnie Lail Reel, Carl was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on February 20th, 1929.
Mr. Reel, following many years of having proudly served, retired from the United States Army where he had served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Carl enjoyed spending quality time with his friends and family. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by five children, Vickie Carter (Greg), Douglas Reel (Linda), Jean Owens, Johnny Reel (Donna) and Kathy Reel; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Carl's wishes, no services are planned at this time.
.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Reel's memory are asked to consider, American Cancer Society
, 120 Executive Park, Building 1, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, or by visiting www.cancer.org
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family.
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 4, 2021.