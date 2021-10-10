Carolyn Blackwell ByrdNovember 29, 1935 - October 7, 2021In the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Carolyn Blackwell Byrd, 85, of Old Fort, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus.She was born Nov. 29, 1935, to the late John and Mary Sue Gibson Blackwell. Carolyn graduated from Pleasant Gardens High School. After high school, she married the love of her life, Johnnie. They were very close; if you thought of Carolyn, you automatically thought of Johnnie and vice versa. They were always together. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of Johnnie and their son, John. Carolyn was very mild mannered and quiet. One of her favorite past times was watching and feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard.Carolyn was a longtime, dedicated and faithful member of Landis Presbyterian Church. Her church and church family meant so much to her. She had a servant's heart and held various positions with the church throughout the years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Johnnie Cleveland Byrd (2019); precious son, John Byrd (2015); and brother, Carroll Blackwell.Those left behind to cherish Carolyn's memory are two sisters-in-law, Inez McPeters and Bula Blackwell; one niece, Lynn Tomlinson; and four nephews, Scott, Blackwell, David Blackwell, Darren Blackwell and Jerry McPeters.A funeral service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Lacy Andrews and Elder Mike Cloy officiating. A private interment will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.On behalf of the Byrd family, they thoroughly appreciate everyone's unconditional love and support during this difficult time. You are welcome to show your support in person, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family understands if you are not able to attend.The family would like to express their appreciation to Rose Hill Retirement Community for the tender love and care shown in the last year to Carolyn and her family during her illness and to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for the special care and support given recently.Flowers are acceptable and appreciated, however, those desiring to make a memorial contribution in her memory are encouraged to consider her church, Landis Presbyterian Church, 1827 Hwy. 221 N, Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home