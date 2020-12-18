I have very special memories of Carolyn as a colleague working at Mission Hospital in the Coli ICU on the St. Joseph Campus as well as our many trips to Hot Springs on the girls night stay over with Laurie, DJ, Tammi, Cynthia, Caroline, Lynn,and MJ. I also remember her baking me a wonderful chocolate birthday cake one yearsnd took the rest of it home to my boys to eat. I rarely bake... So, about 6 months later, my boys hade a sweet tooth for chocolate and asked me: " Ask that real nice lady that made you that chocolate birthday cake if she will make us one and tell her we will pay her for it." I felt so embarrassed as a mother... We had such great times together. She was a great person and will be sadly missed. My condolences to all her family...

Debra Salazar Pugh December 20, 2020