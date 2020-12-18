Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Hollifield Rogers
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Carolyn Hollifield Rogers

January 27, 1957 - December 15, 2020

Carolyn Hollifield Rogers, 63, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. She was a passionate nurse with Mission Hospital for over 30 years. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Rogers family.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I have very special memories of Carolyn as a colleague working at Mission Hospital in the Coli ICU on the St. Joseph Campus as well as our many trips to Hot Springs on the girls night stay over with Laurie, DJ, Tammi, Cynthia, Caroline, Lynn,and MJ. I also remember her baking me a wonderful chocolate birthday cake one yearsnd took the rest of it home to my boys to eat. I rarely bake... So, about 6 months later, my boys hade a sweet tooth for chocolate and asked me: " Ask that real nice lady that made you that chocolate birthday cake if she will make us one and tell her we will pay her for it." I felt so embarrassed as a mother... We had such great times together. She was a great person and will be sadly missed. My condolences to all her family...
Debra Salazar Pugh
December 20, 2020
You will be missed Carolyn, you´re always smiling, so glad you are my cousin, and friend...love you
Doug Poteat
December 19, 2020
This girl was one of my bestest cuzs . Everbody loved her sweet smile and her giveing nature. She gave so much to so many even in her work . What would world do without nurses and cuzs . So sorry to see this one go .she will forever be missed . Love all my cuzs so much .!!!
Dale williams
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results