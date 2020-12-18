Carolyn Hollifield Rogers, 63, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. She was a passionate nurse with Mission Hospital for over 30 years. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Rogers family.
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
3 Entries
I have very special memories of Carolyn as a colleague working at Mission Hospital in the Coli ICU on the St. Joseph Campus as well as our many trips to Hot Springs on the girls night stay over with Laurie, DJ, Tammi, Cynthia, Caroline, Lynn,and MJ.
I also remember her baking me a wonderful chocolate birthday cake one yearsnd took the rest of it home to my boys to eat. I rarely bake... So, about 6 months later, my boys hade a sweet tooth for chocolate and asked me: " Ask that real nice lady that made you that chocolate birthday cake if she will make us one and tell her we will pay her for it." I felt so embarrassed as a mother...
We had such great times together. She was a great person and will be sadly missed. My condolences to all her family...
Debra Salazar Pugh
December 20, 2020
You will be missed Carolyn, you´re always smiling, so glad you are my cousin, and friend...love you
Doug Poteat
December 19, 2020
This girl was one of my bestest cuzs . Everbody loved her sweet smile and her giveing nature. She gave so much to so many even in her work . What would world do without nurses and cuzs . So sorry to see this one go .she will forever be missed . Love all my cuzs so much .!!!