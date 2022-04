Carolyn Winters TuckerCarolyn Winters Tucker, 78, of Nebo, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.The family will receive friends Thursday, April 21, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in McDowell Memorial Park.A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition.