Carolyn Winters Tucker, 78, of Nebo, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer, but always had a very positive attitude.
Carolyn was born Feb. 14, 1944, to the late Homer Andrew Winters Sr. and Clara Potts Winters. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Carolyn loved working at Woodmen of the World and retired after working 25 years. She was very caring and never met a stranger. Carolyn enjoyed traveling and experiencing restaurants of all varieties. She had a love for food and feeding people, but most of all the fellowship that came with it. Carolyn had treats to hand to the caregivers, delivery services, and the nurses that cared for her. She was also very creative and had a knack for remodeling and decorating houses. Carolyn loved music and entertaining family and friends. She was a lifelong learner and loved sharing her knowledge. Carolyn simply loved life!
Carolyn was preceded in death is her brother, Homer Andrew Winters Jr.
Those left behind to cherish Carolyn's memory are her husband, Malcolm Tucker; four children, Dewey Skidmore of Forest City, Andrea Poole (Jay) of Forest City, Anthony Skidmore of Nebo, and Jonathan Skidmore of Kings Mountain; sister, Gail Winters Young (Lynn) of Pleasant Gardens; six grandchildren, Jessica Windle, Keaton Poole (Michaela), Jacob Poole, Jacalyn Poole, Alexandra Poole, and Zane Skidmore; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 21, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with First Counselor Robert Puett. Burial will take place in McDowell Memorial Park.
The family extends their thanks and appreciation to all family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers though her battle with cancer.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published by The McDowell News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2022.