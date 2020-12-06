Charles Boyd "Bo" Jamison
August 1, 1948 - November 7, 2020
Bo Jamison, 72, of Raleigh and Carolina Beach, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in a boating accident.
Bo is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lawing Jamison; son, Stephen Jamison (Ashley); and daughters Whitney Perry (Bryan) and Lindsay Shannon (Kyle); grandchildren and extended family.
Bo served his country with honor in the U.S. Army, spending 18 months in Vietnam.
For over 40 years, he worked in the commercial construction industry as a superintendent. There are many buildings throughout North Carolina that bear his mark and serve as a monument to his career.
Bo was a man of honor and integrity. He will be forever missed and will always be celebrated by his friends and family.
There will be a celebration of life when family and friends can safely visit.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 6, 2020.