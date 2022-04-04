Charles Phillip Byas
March 25, 1934 - April 1, 2022
Charles Phillip Byas, 88, of Marion, N.C., passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Rose Hill Retirement Community.
Charles was born in Buncombe County, N.C., on March 25, 1934, to the late Henry and Lela Watkins Byas. He was married to the late Ruby Mae Byas, who passed away in 2017. Charles served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was very kind hearted and was an avid collector. Most of all, he was highly devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.
Survivors include a son, Gary Byas (Cindy) of Old Fort; seven sisters, Linda, Pat, Margaret, Freda, Wanda, Clora and Jeannie; two brothers, George and Kenneth; two grandchildren, Ryan Byas (Autumn) of Charlotte and Heather Foster (Jason) of Sylva; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Fern Foster of Sylva.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. Pastor Keith Jamison will officiate. Burial will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff of Rose Hill Retirement Community and Hospice of Carolina Foothills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 372 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Byas family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2022.