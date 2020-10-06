Charles "Chuck" Christy III
February 2, 1952 - October 1, 2020
Mr. Charles "Chuck" Christy III, age 68, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020, at Mission Hospital McDowell. A native of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, born February 02, 1952, he was the son of the late Robert and Eva Blatterspiel Christy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rob Christy; and one sister, Dorothy Louise Christy.
Chuck proudly served as a correctional officer with the North Carolina Department of Corrections; and following many years, retired as a Sergeant from Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton. A man of many talents, he was known for his artistic abilities and reputable wood work. He was a kind hearted soul and always wanted to help others in need.
A loving "Pop" to his grandchildren, Chuck was always generous to them, he especially treasured the times the children would spend with him in his shop. Making memories with his family meant the world to him, but Chuck truly adored the wonderful memories he made with his wife of 32 years, Trissy Christy, who he cared for more than anything. His presence will be missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his precious memory in addition to his wife, Trissy Christy are one son, David Stepp (Karen); one daughter, Rebekkah Winters; two sisters, Diane Strotz (Bill) and Cathy Amey (Alan); and two brothers, Dan Christy (Brenda) and Jim Christy (Linda). He is also survived by his four amazing grandchildren, Avery, Abby, Adley and Reese.
In keeping with Chuck's wishes, no services are planned. Family and friends wishing to leave a thought and/or memory are encouraged to do so by visiting www.beamfuneralservice.com
