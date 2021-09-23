Charles L. Howard Sr.
March 23, 1946 - September 20, 2021
On the night of Monday, September 20, 2021, Charles L. Howard Sr. passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Lancaster, South Carolina, on March 23, 1946, to the late Carl and Hallie Isaacs Howard.
Charles loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and his church family and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a proud United States Army veteran, loved bass fishing and was always proud to call North Cove home. He enjoyed watching basketball, and was a diehard N.C. State Wolfpack fan. He also had a great dislike for U.N.C.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of twenty years, Theresa L. Conner-Howard; three children, Charles L. Howard Jr., Steven W. Howard (Jessica) and Joshua R. Howard (Katie); seven grandchildren, Carl Howard, Whitney Howard, Gabriel Howard, Grace Bailey, Charlotte Howard, Scarlet Howard and one granddaughter on the way.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service with the Reverend David Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Chuck's memory are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or a favorite charity of one's choice
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Howard family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 23, 2021.