Charles Davis "Dave" Lowdermilk
1959 - 2022
Charles Davis "Dave" Lowdermilk

March 20, 1959 - December 29, 2021

Charles Davis "Dave" Lowdermilk of, Marion, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Memorial Campus in Asheville, North Carolina.

Dave was born in Marion, N.C., on March 20, 1959, to the late Charles Hadden Lowdermilk and Doris Ellen Davis Lowdermilk. Dave worked many years in the nursery business. He was passionate and knowledgeable about native plants of North Carolina and beyond. He was known as a kind and generous man as well as a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Dave loved the outdoors and was also a motorcycle and drag racing enthusiast with his buddies.

Left to cherish his memory include his fiancée, Stephanie Miller; his two children, Candice Hogan (Greg) and Charles (Clay) Lowdermilk (Leslie); and siblings, Jane Cowan (Joe), Jeff Lowdermilk (Lynn), Chris Lowdermilk (Markieta), Joey Lowdermilk (Marisa); four grandchildren, Graham Hogan, Carson Lowdermilk, Caroline Lowdermilk, Charlee Lowdermilk.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that any donation be made to The North Carolina Arboretum, in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Lowdermilk family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 2, 2022.
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. Praying for you and your family during this time.
Boo and Leslie Huskins
January 2, 2022
