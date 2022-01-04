Charles Alvin Rhom
November 17, 1949 - January 1, 2022
Charles Alvin Rhom, 72, of Nebo, passed away on January 01, 2022, at his residence.
Charles was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina, on November 17, 1949, to the late James Howard Rhom and Nettie Lovel Davis Rhom. Charles was an avid member of the Marion Moose Lodge where he served as Governor for several years. He enjoyed watching college football and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a niece, Cindi Williams; and a nephew, Louis Rhom.
Those left to cherish his memory include his life companion, Nolie Baker; three children, Timothy Rhom, Michael Rhom, Mitzi Newton; three sisters, Glenda Johnson, Jenny Stockton (Ray), Shirley Hensley (Buddy); brother, Wayne Rhom (Doris); grandson, Jesse Newton (Joyce) and great-grandson, Lucas Newton; and his many loyal friends from the Marion Moose Lodge.
In keeping with his wishes, a memorial service will be held at The Marion Moose Lodge at a later date.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Rhom family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 4, 2022.