Charles Marion Sisk



January 30, 1941 - March 3, 2021



Mr. Charles Marion Sisk, 80, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Charles worked as a welder and retired as a supervisor at Marion Machine after 39 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Dianna Durkee Sisk. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Sisk family.



Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 5, 2021.