Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Henry Williams
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Charles Henry Williams

July 31, 1947 - September 29, 2021

Charles Henry Williams, age 74, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Mission Hospital.

A native of McDowell County, Charles was born on July 31, 1947, to the late Frank and Lovella Wilkerson Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Williams O'Neal and Laura Williams Moore.

Charles loved to sing and lived his life the way he wanted. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

Charles is survived by five children, Charlene Williams, Damita Williams Hairston, Deborah Williams, Charles Alexander Williams and Jarvis Conley; one brother, Franklin Williams; a number of half brothers and sisters. Also surviving Charles are two grandchildren, Hayley Creasman, Dezmyn Williams; one great-grandchild, Azerai Lineberger; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Oct
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.