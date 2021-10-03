Charles Henry Williams
July 31, 1947 - September 29, 2021
Charles Henry Williams, age 74, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Mission Hospital.
A native of McDowell County, Charles was born on July 31, 1947, to the late Frank and Lovella Wilkerson Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Williams O'Neal and Laura Williams Moore.
Charles loved to sing and lived his life the way he wanted. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Charles is survived by five children, Charlene Williams, Damita Williams Hairston, Deborah Williams, Charles Alexander Williams and Jarvis Conley; one brother, Franklin Williams; a number of half brothers and sisters. Also surviving Charles are two grandchildren, Hayley Creasman, Dezmyn Williams; one great-grandchild, Azerai Lineberger; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.