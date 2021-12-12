Clara Brackett Andrews
December 20, 1930 - December 8, 2021
Clara Brackett Andrews, 90, of Marion, passed away December 8, 2021, at Rose Hill Retirement Community.
A native of Burke County, she was born on December 20, 1930, to the late Ben and Nettie Brackett. She was a Seventh-day Adventist who loved God and taught Bible studies much of her life.
Clara graduated from Glen Alpine High School and Queens College before working in Washington, D.C., with immigration and naturalization, where her knowledge in linguistics was invaluable. It was in D.C. where she met and married her late husband, Raymond Andrews, a U.S. Navy corpsman, and had a beautiful family. She went on to complete nursing studies at Isothermal Community College after raising her children. In her later years, her greatest love was for the Lord Jesus and his salvation.
Clara is survived by daughter, Karen and her son, Justin; son, Mark and his sons, Thomas and Daniel; daughter, Raye; great-grandchildren, William and Bethany; and sister, Ellen Hardin.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by her daughter, Vikki; brothers, Fons and Clyde Brackett; and sisters, Edna Manz, Edith Maples, Margie Brown and Blanche Serra.
The family will have a celebration of life for her on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service with Ted Brackett officiating.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Andrews family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 12, 2021.