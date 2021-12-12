Menu
Clara Brackett Andrews
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Clara Brackett Andrews

December 20, 1930 - December 8, 2021

Clara Brackett Andrews, 90, of Marion, passed away December 8, 2021, at Rose Hill Retirement Community.

A native of Burke County, she was born on December 20, 1930, to the late Ben and Nettie Brackett. She was a Seventh-day Adventist who loved God and taught Bible studies much of her life.

Clara graduated from Glen Alpine High School and Queens College before working in Washington, D.C., with immigration and naturalization, where her knowledge in linguistics was invaluable. It was in D.C. where she met and married her late husband, Raymond Andrews, a U.S. Navy corpsman, and had a beautiful family. She went on to complete nursing studies at Isothermal Community College after raising her children. In her later years, her greatest love was for the Lord Jesus and his salvation.

Clara is survived by daughter, Karen and her son, Justin; son, Mark and his sons, Thomas and Daniel; daughter, Raye; great-grandchildren, William and Bethany; and sister, Ellen Hardin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by her daughter, Vikki; brothers, Fons and Clyde Brackett; and sisters, Edna Manz, Edith Maples, Margie Brown and Blanche Serra.

The family will have a celebration of life for her on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service with Ted Brackett officiating.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Andrews family.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Phyllis Benson
December 13, 2021
