Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clara Lue Jenkins Briggs
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Clara Lue Jenkins Briggs

Clara Lue Jenkins Briggs, 75, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at The Memorial Campus.

Clara is survived by her husband, Matthew Briggs; a brother Louis Jenkins (Debbie); and a sister Shirley J. Waldrop (Joe).

A private gathering of family will be held at a later date.

Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Briggs family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
What a blessing Clara has been in my life. Many of my favorite childhood memories are visiting with Shirley and Clara in the summers. May you be comforted in your loss with love, joy and peace only GOD CAN GIVE. BLESSINGS!
Gail Fields
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results