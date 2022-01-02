Clara Lue Jenkins Briggs
Clara Lue Jenkins Briggs, 75, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at The Memorial Campus.
Clara is survived by her husband, Matthew Briggs; a brother Louis Jenkins (Debbie); and a sister Shirley J. Waldrop (Joe).
A private gathering of family will be held at a later date.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Briggs family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 2, 2022.