Clara Lue Jenkins BriggsClara Lue Jenkins Briggs, 75, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at The Memorial Campus.Clara is survived by her husband, Matthew Briggs; a brother Louis Jenkins (Debbie); and a sister Shirley J. Waldrop (Joe).A private gathering of family will be held at a later date.Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Briggs family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.