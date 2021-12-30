Clara Agnes Wilkerson
February 3, 1933 - December 27, 2021
Miss Clara Agnes Wilkerson entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, December 27, 2021. A native of Marion, she was the daughter of the late John D and Mae Robbins Wilkerson.
Agnes was born on February 3, 1933. A pillar of the Montford Cove community, she was well-known for her generous heart, giving spirit and devotion to her church and family. She was a Godly woman and a faithful Christian. Agnes was a good neighbor and friend to many.
Agnes studied business in college and used her talents as a bookkeeper throughout her long professional career. She worked in the offices of Lykens Hosiery Mill, Drexel and Allied Industrial in Marion and served as bookkeeper for Highlander in Morganton for many years.
A lifelong, faithful member of Montford Cove Baptist Church, Agnes served God in many capacities. She loved the children of the church and took great pleasure in working with them in Sunday school and Bible School. She was the church pianist for many years, sang in the choir, was an assistant teacher in the Adult Ladies Class, and served as the Building Fund Treasurer for years. As long as her health allowed, Agnes was at church whenever the doors opened.
Although Agnes never had biological children, she was mother to many. She helped raise her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and –nephews, and even took pleasure in helping with her great-great-nieces and nephews. A visit to Agnes' house was always a treat for the children in her family. She spoiled every child she knew. Agnes hosted enormous Christmas gatherings in her small home, where family could be found gathered in every nook and cranny, and spilling into the yard. Agnes was happiest serving the Lord and caring for her family.
Agnes is survived by one sister, Doris Flynn; nieces, Judy Searcy, Debbie Wilkerson, Sandra Queen (Marty), and Anita Warren (Len); and nephews, Johnny Flynn (Robin) and Tim Wilkerson (Kari). Also left to cherish her memory are great-nieces and –nephews, Deeana Ray (Jason), Christina Harris, Heather Ledford, Patricia Flynn, Travis Searcy (Beth), Andy Roland (Stephanie), Jason Flynn, Brandon Flynn (Joanna), Monica Allen (Jake) and Avery Wilkerson. Agnes is survived by many great-great and great-great-great-nieces and nephews as well.
In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Searcy (Fred); brother, Frank Wilkerson (Lillian); brother-in law, Troy Flynn; nephews, Michael Wilkerson, Gerald Searcy and Rick Wilkerson; and great-nephew Joshua Ledford.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at Montford Cove Baptist Church in Union Mills. The Rev. Shawn Berryhill will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Ridge Wellness Center and Hospice Nurse Kristi Lawing for their exemplary care.
Floral tributes are welcome and appreciated. Those wishing to make a monetary donation in Agnes' honor are asked to remember Montford Cove Baptist Church, 4920 Cove Road, Union Mills, NC 28167.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Wilkerson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 30, 2021.