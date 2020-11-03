Clarence David YoungAugust 17, 1954 - October 28, 2020Clarence David Young, 66, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.Born Aug. 17, 1954, in Spruce Pines, he was the son of the late Fred Johnson Young and Mabel Seagle Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Luzette Caraway Young; and a brother-in-law, Marcus Hensley Sr.David grew up in Marion and was a 1972 graduate of Marion High School. He was very active in sports, the love of which followed him throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed playing with his brothers and nephews. He loved the Yankees, Tar Heels and the Packers.David felt very blessed to be one of 10 children and held a very special place in his heart for each one of them and their families. He was known for his endearing smile and genuine warmth. He treasured friendships both old and new. Simply put, to know him was to love him, as he rarely spoke an unkind word.David was convicted and bold in his faith and his greatest desire was for all of his family and friends to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tonya Bryan Young of the home; stepdaughter, Tori Hunter and son, Colton; stepson, Zach Hunter (Mallory) and son, Billy; mother-in-law, Louise Davis (Doug); brothers, John Young (Rosemary) and Fred Young; sisters, Melanie Sprinkle (Scotty), Donna Dutton (Marshall), Elizabeth Hensley, Peggy Clinard, Rachel Johnson (Donnie), Rebecca Justice (Lyle), and Angel Bray (Gary); an uncle, Clarence Seagle (Mildred); 18 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Hickory Bible Chapel, with Pastor Harold Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Wilson Ballew Memorial Cemetery in Nebo. Pallbearers will be: Danny Gurley, Chad Young, Marcus Hensley, Andrew Bush, Tray Young, Taylor Young and Johnson Bray.Memorials may be made in his memory to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607.