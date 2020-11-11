Clarence SeagleJuly 24, 1929 - November 8, 2020Clarence Seagle, 91, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.A native of McDowell, Clarence was born to the late Marion Seagle and Elsie Fowler Seagle, July 24, 1929.Clarence served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Clinchfield Mill and retired from Cross Cotton Mill. After retiring, Clarence could not stay idle; he taught carpentry at McDowell Technical Community College and built furniture. He loved the Lord and had a servant's heart. A member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church, Clarence served in the church's wood ministry for decades. Clarence was a devoted husband for 71 years and it was his prayer that he would be able to care for his wife, Mildred.Surviving Clarence are his wife, Mildred Davis Seagle; a daughter, Lisa Seagle Biggs and husband, W.H. III "Bill" of Marion; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann Vess and husband, Kirk, and Harland Biggs and wife, Sarah; and six great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held in the Cross Mill Cemetery at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, with the Revs. Ryan Bennett and Doug Prevette officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1127, Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home