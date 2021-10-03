Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence "Kenneth" Wright
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Clarence "Kenneth" Wright

May 12, 1937 - September 29, 2021

Clarence "Kenneth" Wright, 84, of Hickory, formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Kenneth was born May 12, 1937, in McDowell County, to the late Charles and Reva Wright. A lifelong worker, he retired first from the U.S. Air Force, after 23 years of service. After his military career, he became an electronics engineer for Norand. Known as a mathematical genius, he was known to be able to beat the cashier at the grocery store when it came to the total cost of the bill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janetta Jimison Wright; son, Kevin M. Wright; and all six of his siblings, Coy, Joyce, Wanda, Brenda, Jenny and Emma.

Those left to remember Kenneth are two sons, James Wright of Hickory, and Charles M. Wright and wife, Kim of Hickory; and granddaughter, Valree Rachel Wright.

A private service to honor Kenneth's life will be held at Westmoreland Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Kenneth's memory are asked to consider Bethel Colony, 1675 Bethel Colony Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645, 828-754-3781,

www.bethelcolony.org\. Donations can also be made through their Facebook page.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westmoreland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.