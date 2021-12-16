Clyde Barnett ShawMay 9, 1933 - December 11, 2021Clyde Barnett Shaw, of Savannah, Ga., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.He was born in Bartlesville, Okla., May 9, 1933, the son of Barnett and Jewel Tims Shaw. Clyde grew up in Phillips, Texas, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Texas. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany and France.Clyde's career in the folding carton industry took him and his family to several cities and culminated in Marion, as President of Laird Packaging, Inc. In Marion, he was a leader in the community and was a founding board member of both McDowell County Alcohol Beverage Control and Hospice of McDowell County. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the McDowell Hospital. Clyde was actively involved with St. John's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and was a dedicated usher.In 2001, Clyde and his wife, Donna, retired to The Landings community in Savannah, Ga., where he enjoyed golf, friendships, and sunset views from their home. Clyde always enjoyed University of Texas football and became passionate about University of North Carolina basketball, the school from which his two sons graduated. In Savannah, he continued his service to the Episcopal Church as an usher and member of various committees.Clyde was a devoted husband and father known for his sense of humor, kindness, and service to others.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna Cheryl Shaw; son, Scott R. Shaw and wife, Debora, of Califon, N.J.; and son, Stephen B. Shaw and wife, Cornelia, of Raleigh; and four grandchildren, Miles and Reed Shaw of Raleigh, Lauren Shaw of Lynchburg, Va., and Kayla Shaw of Califon, N.J.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Skidaway Island, in Savannah. The family will receive friends at a reception in the Parish Hall following the service.Remembrances may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Rd., Savannah, GA 31411.Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel