Cora Broome "Jeanette" StoneMay 3, 1929 - September 10, 2021Cora Broome "Jeanette" Stone, 92, of Old Fort, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications, at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville.Jeanette was born May 3, 1929, in McDowell County, to the late Henry Davis Broome and Cora Mull Broome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Samuel Lilburn Stone Jr., who passed away March 29, 2019; her brother, Floyd Broome; and her son-in-law, Steve Collings.Jeanette's legacy is to be cherished by all that knew and loved her. She was active in the Presbyterian Church her entire life. She was always willing to help others and spent many years serving with her church family. She lived her life based on her faith with her Lord, her endearing love and devotion to her late husband, Sam, and her children and family. She lived her life with a driven purpose of wife, mom and friend. Jeanette's later years of life threw her many obstacles, but her unprecedented zest for life and will to live and thrive carried her through many trials and tribulations throughout her life. Her will to live with unprecedented fortitude set an example of life and living to be followed by all.Jeanette was a woman of remarkable and creative talents that involved sewing, cooking, and caring for her family. She spent many years with her "Sam" traveling the world on cruises shared with many friends. She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband and a wonderful mom and grandmom to her children and grandchildren. Jeanette lived a blessed zealous life. She was loved unmeasurably by her family and she will be missed until we meet again.Those left behind to cherish Jeanette's memory are three children, Jan Stone Allison (Ray) of Fletcher, Sam L. Stone, III (Susan) of Gainesville, Ga., and Debbie Stone Collings of Charlotte; five treasured grandchildren, Sumer Woodle Christenbury (Daniel), Matthew Stone Collings (Johanna), Caiti Stone Harris (Matt), Jared Samuel Stone (Chelsea) and Jenna Stone Freeman (Jonathan); four precious great-grandchildren, Ava Bella Christenbury, Nicolas Stone Collings, Luca Max Collings and Eli Steven Collings; and one sister-in-law, Miriam Broome, and her daughter, Carol Vinson.Many thanks to CarePartners Solace Center for all your care and love and to the compassionate caregivers — thank you for caring for and loving mom.A private graveside service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.