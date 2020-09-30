Corey Michael McCraw
September 30, 1987 - September 24, 2020
On the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2020, Mr. Corey Michael McCraw, age 32, of Durham, North Carolina and formerly of Marion, surrounded by his family and the love and support of friends and family near and far, made the wonderful cross over into Heaven at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, after a courageous battle with a brief illness. The son of Mike and Kim McCraw, both of Marion, Corey was born in Marion, North Carolina on September 30, 1987.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Herman and Ruby Newton; paternal grandfather, Doug McCraw, Sr.; and one aunt, Patsy Causby.
Corey graduated from Western Carolina University with a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Corey found his professional calling at Yardi Systems, Inc. in Raleigh where he was fortunate to find a work family who loved, cared about, and supported him. He was a member of Summit Church, Brier Creek in Raleigh.
A proud WCU Catamount and a devoted Minnesota Vikings fan, Corey was a highly skilled musician (guitar, drums, piano) and played in many bands including, Burning Dog and Scream for Silence. In his free time, you could find him watching Impractical Jokers, video gaming, grilling and fantasy football.
Corey was loved and touched by everyone he met. He had such a big heart and enjoyed life to the fullest. Corey loved the Lord with all his heart and we are comforted knowing he is in Heaven with his savior, Jesus Christ. Corey will be loved and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him, but will be forever with us in our hearts.
Left to cherish his precious memory, in addition to his parents, one sister, Kaylie Orlan (RC) of Chapel Hill; grandmother, Joan McCraw of Marion; aunts, Judy Dale (Gary) of Marion and Debra Chapman (Bill) of Marion; uncles, Boo Causby of Marion and Doug McCraw Jr. (Wendy) of Marion; and cousins, Chris Gragg, and his children, Jared, Trenton, Kirstyn, and Witten, Rusty Gragg (Kristen) and their son, Jaden, Allyson Camby, (Darrell) and their children, Casey Camby and Taylor Moore, and April Dobson (Jeremy) and their children, Mackenzie and Caylen. Corey is also survived by his family by choice, brothers, Chris Visi and Michael Dages, Aunt Sandy Watson and Aunt Robin Austin; and last but not least, his four-legged family, Ragnar, Ramsey, Chloe and Sully.
A celebration of Corey's life will be held on Saturday, October 03, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Grace Community Church with Pastor Jerry Lewis and Pastor Steve Hawkins officiating. If you are able to attend the celebration in person, please honor Corey by wearing purple/yellow in honor of his alma mater (WCU) and his beloved Minnesota Vikings (Vikings and Catamount apparel encouraged).
For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be available via livestream on Grace Community Church's (Marion, North Carolina) Facebook page and YouTube.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the McCraw family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828)-559-8111.