Dale Cranford
Dale Cranford passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
She was born in 1931 in Talladega, Ala., but grew up in Marion. After graduating from high school, Dale attended and graduated from Brevard College where she met her husband, Speedy. After their marriage, they moved to Biloxi, Miss., where Speedy was assigned in the U.S. Air Force. Their first son, Reid, was born there and then their second son, Rick, was born after they returned to Charlotte.
Dale and Speedy became members at Myers Park Presbyterian Church where they met many lifelong friends. Dale also spent many years working with Speedy in real estate in Charlotte, first with their own company, Cranford Realty and then with Coldwell Banker.
Dale absolutely loved summer trips to visit family in Alabama. And even though she adored the mountains of North Carolina where she grew up, Dale loved the water. There were many trips to the beach, and she loved cruising with family and friends. Dale and Speedy also loved living on Lake Wylie where there were too many cookouts to count. The Knight's, the Barbour's, the Sullivan's and the Cureton's were always counted on to provide entertainment!
Dale was preceded in death by her husband, Speedy; and her sister, Vandylan.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Brown and wife, Jane Brown; sons, Reid and wife, Cindy Rockett, Rick and wife, Connie Cranford, and honorary son, John Sineath and wife, Debby Sineath; grandchildren, Timothy Cranford, Sarah Cranford, John Paul Sineath and wife, Jamie Sineath; five beautiful great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Johnston; niece, Carol Johnston; and nephew, Scott Johnston; brother-in-law, Tom Barbee and wife, Elizabeth Barbee; niece, Brooke Baldwin and husband, Ryan Baldwin, niece, Byrd Brown and husband, Lou Lemmers; nephew, Chuck Brown and wife, Sue Brown.
Dale's family would like to thank Wickshire Steele Creek Assisted Living facility for their remarkable service while she was there. They were all wonderful people and did their jobs with a smile. Dale's family would also like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their outstanding aid and support. Nurse Ashley Sherrill, over the last year, provided amazing health care and companionship for Dale. Thank you.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, in Charlotte, beginning at 12 p.m. Inurnment at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., in Charlotte will follow. Please send floral tributes directly to the church.
Memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church or your charity of choice
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 8, 2021.