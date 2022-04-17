Daniel Roland Ledbetter
November 21, 1937 - April 14, 2022
Daniel Roland Ledbetter, 84, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born on November 21, 1937, to the late Roland and Monnie Ledbetter. A resident of the Montford Cove community, Dan served as the former chief of the Sugar Hill Montford Cove Fire Department. He was also a member of Montford Cove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Dan loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time at the beach with them. He had a love for farming and gardening as well.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by a daughter, Danya Jean Elliott; and two sisters, Frances Tacker and Marilyn Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Ray Ledbetter; two children, Darryl Ledbetter (Cindy) and Renee Ledbetter Woody; four grandchildren, Chasity Elliott, Chad Elliott (Keisha), Casey Woody (Sierra), and Austin Ledbetter (April); seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Doris Gilliam (Dan), David Ledbetter (Christine), Lois Hawkins and Judy Houck (Fred).
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Rev. Shawn Berryhill and family friend, Bill Queen officiating. Burial will follow at Montford Cove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Ledbetter family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 17, 2022.