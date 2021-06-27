Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daphne Pease Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Daphne Pease Sanders

On the morning of Monday, June 07, 2021, while surrounded by her loved ones, Mrs. Daphne Pease Sanders, age 77, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at the SECU Inpatient Unit at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, North Carolina.

She was the long-time Preschool director at Bayside Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and retired in Nebo, North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Sanders; two children, Devon Sanders and Dana Sanders Zebley; and two grandchildren, Caroline Sanders (age 3) and Blair Sanders (age 1 month).

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 09, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 174 Trinity Church Loop, Nebo, North Carolina 28761.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Sanders family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
174 Trinity Church Loop, Nebo,, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The Hamilton Family
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results