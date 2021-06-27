Daphne Pease Sanders
On the morning of Monday, June 07, 2021, while surrounded by her loved ones, Mrs. Daphne Pease Sanders, age 77, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at the SECU Inpatient Unit at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, North Carolina.
She was the long-time Preschool director at Bayside Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and retired in Nebo, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Sanders; two children, Devon Sanders and Dana Sanders Zebley; and two grandchildren, Caroline Sanders (age 3) and Blair Sanders (age 1 month).
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 09, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 174 Trinity Church Loop, Nebo, North Carolina 28761.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Sanders family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 27, 2021.