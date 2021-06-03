David "Dave" Latto Sr.August 8, 1946 - May 31, 2021On the evening of Monday, May 31, 2021, Mr. David "Dave" Latto Sr., 74, of Marion, made the peaceful transition into eternal rest at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton.The son of the late Wilbur Latto and Lois Thompson Latto, he was born in Ohio, Aug. 8, 1946.Throughout Dave's life, he was considered much more than just a baseball fan, he truly loved the game which brought him so much happiness and joy over the years. He would love to be able to see new young players getting started and falling in love with it much as he did many years ago. Above all else, Dave was a true family man. He was adored by his family on all accounts, and to him, they were his entire world. He loved to spend any time he could with them because in all cases, his family came first. Daves' loving demeanor and spirit will be missed by all who had the chance to know him throughout his journey in this life, leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of all.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Carol Latto and Lorrie Wong.Left to cherish his beloved memory are his beloved fiancée, Donna Ballew; his son Dave Latto Jr.; and several others that he considered his own children; two grandchildren; and numerous stepgrandchildren, who were his reason for living.Per Dave's wishes, no services are to be held at this time. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family and close friends to reflect on his memory.To honor Dave's memory and love for youth baseball, memorial donations are asked to be considered to the Big League Camp in lieu of flowers. Dave's family would love nothing more than knowing that the people that love him are continuing to support a cause he was so fond about. Donations can be made to Marion Big League Camp, 250 Montevista Ave., Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home