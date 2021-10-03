David Henry Patton
December 12, 1944 - September 30, 2021
David Henry Patton, age 76, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Carolinas Healthcare Blue Ridge.
He was born in Buncombe County on December 12, 1944, to the late Henry and Lucille Dryman Patton.
David retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, following thirty-five years of service, where he enjoyed his job as area structure engineer. He had personally supervised the construction of most of the bridges in the Western North Carolina area. After retirement, he worked for Vaughn & Melton Consulting. David served the Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department for forty-five years, many of those as Deputy Chief. He was a deeply respected member of the community.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Joy Morris Patton; two children, Michael Patton (Catherine) and Cindy Pierce (Gary); four grandchildren, Catherine Patton, Aidan Patton, Finn Patton and Bo Pierce.
In keeping with David's wishes, no public service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in David's memory are asked to consider Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department, 8883 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.