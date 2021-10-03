Menu
David Henry Patton
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
David Henry Patton

December 12, 1944 - September 30, 2021

David Henry Patton, age 76, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Carolinas Healthcare Blue Ridge.

He was born in Buncombe County on December 12, 1944, to the late Henry and Lucille Dryman Patton.

David retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, following thirty-five years of service, where he enjoyed his job as area structure engineer. He had personally supervised the construction of most of the bridges in the Western North Carolina area. After retirement, he worked for Vaughn & Melton Consulting. David served the Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department for forty-five years, many of those as Deputy Chief. He was a deeply respected member of the community.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Joy Morris Patton; two children, Michael Patton (Catherine) and Cindy Pierce (Gary); four grandchildren, Catherine Patton, Aidan Patton, Finn Patton and Bo Pierce.

In keeping with David's wishes, no public service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in David's memory are asked to consider Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department, 8883 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Patton family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.
Patton family, I am saddened to hear of your loss. I worked with Joy at Glen Alpine School for many years and met David when he came to school to talk to our classes about his job in DOT. Please reach out if you need anything. Judy
Judy Farris
October 4, 2021
David Patton was a very intelligent, kind man. He will be greatly missed by all of his NCDOT work family.
Sandra Peterkin
Work
October 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. David was a good person and I enjoyed our time together at the Fire Department.
Jeff Payne
Friend
October 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I remember Mr. Patton from my childhood. My father, Bill Bowman, worked with him at NCDOT for many years. Sending prayers of comfort for the family!
Carolyn Bowman Gurley
October 3, 2021
