David Lee PendleyNovember 27, 1933 - June 22, 2021Mr. David Lee Pendley, age 87, departed this world on June 22, 2021, at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born to the late Will Pendley and Lizzie Ledford Pendley on November 27, 1933, in Mitchell County, North Carolina.Lee loved the Lord. He adored his family, especially his wife of 64 years and his grandchildren. His favorite past times were to garden, fish and just be busy. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He also worked in Maintenance at Marion Manufacturing for over 30 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Pendley and a brother, Frank Pendley.Left to cherish Lee's memory are his wife, Geraldine Pendley; four children, Jeff Pendley (Cyndi), Pam Pendley, Darin Pendley (Melissa) and Brandi Strickland (Chad); one sister, Dora Fox; one brother, Jack Pendley; five grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Kasey, Katilyn and Peyton and two great grandchildren, Gunner and Anderson.A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, at 1:00 p.m., with the Reverend Larry Anderson officiating. The family will have a visitation on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at McDowell Memorial Park.Flowers are accepted and appreciated; but those wishing to make a donation in Lee's memory are asked to consider Bethel Freewill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Pendley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, or call (828) 559-8111.