Deborah Lynne Hicks Puett
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Deborah Lynne Hicks Puett

August 21, 1955 - June 9, 2021

Deborah Lynne Hicks Puett, of Marion, passed away at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville on Wednesday, June 09, 2021.

She was born August 21, 1955, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late Betty Copeland Hicks and Willard Ray Hicks. Deborah grew up on East Concord Street, in Morganton, and graduated from Morganton High School. While working as a cashier at Ingles during high school, she met and fell in love with Robert Puett. They were married on June 16, 1973, and spent 48 wonderful years together.

Deborah was a graduate of UNCA and Western Carolina University. At the time of her passing, she was the Dean of Academic Success and Advising at Isothermal Community College in Spindale. Deborah had a great love for education and believed it should be a life-long pursuit. She was always learning something new and found joy in encouraging the educational goals of her students and family.

Family was the most important thing to Deborah. She made many memories with her husband, children and grandchildren on their yearly trips to the North Carolina coast. She also made many trips to Utah to visit family. Her grandchildren knew that where "grandma" went, fun followed. Most of all they cherished the unconditional love she had for them.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Puett; their four children, Heather Nyman, Bethany Powell, Kimberly Owenby and Robert Puett II; and fourteen grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion.

A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Airport Road in Marion. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Puett family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828)-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deborah Lynne was my second cousin. I remember as a baby and later. My sister, Sharon, and I looked after her as a baby one night. I remember her father, her mother and her grandparents on both sides.
Steve Ivester
June 28, 2021
Robert, We are so very sorry for your loss.We are so glad that you posted this . With much love, Judy and Gary
Judy and Gary Mills
Friend
June 16, 2021
Robert, I was sad to read about Debbie's passing. She was a sweet and wonderful person and will be missed. I knew Debbie from WPCC (we had a Calculus and Physics classes together 86-87). One of the best memories I have of her is when she made a cake for me on my 21st Birthday and brought it in for us to have after Calculus. I am sorry to say we lost touch after WPCC, but I never forgot her and I will always have good memories of her. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this time. With deepest sympathy, John Poteat.
John Poteat
School
June 13, 2021
Robert, I´m so sorry to read about the passing of your wife. Praying for you and your family.
Michelle Ritchie Freeman
Friend
June 13, 2021
