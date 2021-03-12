Demaree Ellis Seagle
March 23, 1923 - March 10, 2021
Mrs. Demaree Ellis Seagle, age 97, of Marion passed from her earthly life to Heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
She was born on March 23, 1923, to Joe and Timmie Ola Ellis. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cindey Dellinger and a grandson-in-law, Kelly Pittman.
Demaree attended Blantons Business College after high school and worked as Executive Secretary at Drexel Furniture Company for 48 years until her retirement. She loved working there and even took shorthand for a murder trial in McDowell County several years ago. Demaree was the wife of the late H. Eugene Seagle. She was a great role model and inspiration to family. She was an avid reader, she loved to laugh and was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Demaree was a charter member of the Cross Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting with her friends at the Senior Center. She truly missed getting to see her church family and her friends at the Center during the pandemic and was looking forward to fellowshipping with them all again. Demaree's sharp mind, her sense of humor and her never wavering love for her family and friends will be greatly missed; but she left a legacy and spirit that will live on with all who knew her. She is rejoicing in Heaven now with her loved ones there and we know we will be blessed to see her again.
Demaree Seagle had one son, Harold Eugene Seagle, Jr. (Marie) and a daughter, Barbara S. Wilson (Ronnie); four grandchildren, Russell Seagle, Joe Seagle, Jamie Pittman and Paul Dellinger; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11:00 am, at Cross Memorial Baptist Church with Reverend Ryan Bennett officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cross Memorial Baptist Church at 15 Cross Memorial Baptist Church Loop, Marion, NC 28752.
The family would like to thank the McDowell EMS, the McDowell Hospital ER staff and the pulmonary care unit staff Mission Hospital for the kindness and excellent care they gave our Mother in her last days.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Seagle family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 12, 2021.