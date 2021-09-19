Donald Earl Gardner
November 15, 1941
- September 16, 2021
Donald Earl Gardner, 79, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Charles George VA Medical Center.
A native of McDowell County, Donald was born November 15, 1941, to the late Joseph Hartzel Gardner and Rellie Fender Gardner Peek.
Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the oil business for many years. He served as a deacon at Nix Creek Free Will Baptist Church where he loved serving the Lord. Donald enjoyed working with the cub scouts and boy scouts. He was happy all the time, and he always had a story to tell. He loved his grandkids more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Cody and Irene Clements.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Gardner; two sons, Donald Gardner, Jr. (Tina) and Joseph Allen Gardner (Chasity); four grandchildren, Christina Boeke, Alisha Pelfrey, Lindsay Gardner, and Natalee Eline; two adopted grandchildren, Jullietta Ollis and Lilly Webb; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Boeke, Riley Bingham, Xavier Boeke, Margo Eline, and Adrianna Hannah; and four siblings, Pat Wallen (Randy), Lora Honeycutt, Clyde Gardner, and Gordon Peek.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Nix Creek Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chad Chrisawn officiating.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Gardner family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 19, 2021.