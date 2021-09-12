Donald Ray Johnson
October 29, 1935 - September 8, 2021
Donald Ray Johnson, age 85, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Memorial Campus in Asheville.
A native of Maryville, Tennessee, Don was born on October 29, 1935, to the late Nola Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son, Paxton "Packy" Johnson; and two grandchildren, Daniel Maynor and Erica Johnson Walker.
Don was the owner and auctioneer for the Tennessee-Carolina Auction Company for over fifty years. He enjoyed working with his livestock and watching his birds. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed listening to gospel music. Don was very well liked and respected, not only in the auction community but also around several states.
Don is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Sue Law Johnson; four children, Randy Johnson (Revonda), Carolyn Carver (Mike), Lloyd Johnson (Helen) and Donald Johnson (Dawn). Also surviving Don are nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and his canine companion, "Peanut."
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Charity Mission Free Will Baptist Church with the Reverend Dennis Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment will follow the service at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Johnson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 12, 2021.