Donald Seagle
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Donald Seagle

December 20, 1937 - March 19, 2021

During the evening hours of Friday, March 19, 2021, Mr. Donald Arnold Seagle, 83, of Marion, departed from us and into tranquility in the arms of the Lord while at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The son of the late Garland George Seagle and Nora Hawkins Seagle, he was born in McDowell County, Dec. 20, 1937.

Donald retired from Broyhill Furniture after working with the company for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially cherished the time he spent with his family, who brought him the most joy out of life.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eva McKinney Seagle, whom passed away May 8, 2005; and a son, Jeff A Seagle, whom passed away Sept. 8, 2017.

Left behind to cherish his precious memory are his daughter, Brenda F. Lawing (Morris); one brother, James "Jim" Seagle; one sister Shirley Ollis; four beloved grandchildren; four precious great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
