Donna Sue Buckner
August 30, 1962 - October 2, 2021
Donna Sue Buckner, 59, of Old Fort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville.
She was born Aug. 30, 1962, in McDowell County to James "Jimmy" Elliott Buckner and Mary Sue Silver Buckner.
Donna worked 32 years at Ingles in Marion.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Buckner; infant sister, Doris Ann Buckner; and sister, Beverly Bailey.
Donna is survived by her mother, Sue Silver Buckner; two sisters, Debbie Loftis (Randy) and Kathy Chrisawn (Tim); a beloved aunt, Doris Farmer; nephews, Joey, Dustin, Dezmond, and Peyton; and nieces, Shea, Brooke, Dymon, Sydney, Daze, Ashlyn, Amya, and Sierra.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail?form=Donate
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 5, 2021.