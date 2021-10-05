Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Sue Buckner
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Donna Sue Buckner

August 30, 1962 - October 2, 2021

Donna Sue Buckner, 59, of Old Fort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville.

She was born Aug. 30, 1962, in McDowell County to James "Jimmy" Elliott Buckner and Mary Sue Silver Buckner.

Donna worked 32 years at Ingles in Marion.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Buckner; infant sister, Doris Ann Buckner; and sister, Beverly Bailey.

Donna is survived by her mother, Sue Silver Buckner; two sisters, Debbie Loftis (Randy) and Kathy Chrisawn (Tim); a beloved aunt, Doris Farmer; nephews, Joey, Dustin, Dezmond, and Peyton; and nieces, Shea, Brooke, Dymon, Sydney, Daze, Ashlyn, Amya, and Sierra.

A private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail?form=Donate.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westmoreland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.