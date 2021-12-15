Doris Buice TruesdaleNovember 5, 1922 - December 12, 2021On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Mrs. Doris Buice Truesdale, 99, of Marion, passed away after four months of losing her husband of 77 years, Willis Truesdale.A native of York County, S.C., Doris was born Nov. 5, 1922, to the late Forrest T. Buice and Blanche Goforth Buice. Doris loved the Lord and had a passion for reading His word. She was the treasurer for United Fund, American Red Cross, and Marion General Hospital. Doris was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Marion. Doris worked for First National Bank and Marion Bank and Trust, which became North Carolina National Bank when she retired. In her younger days, she and her beloved husband Willis loved to travel and enjoyed being able to go to all 50 states. Doris was a faithful wife, wonderful mother, and a fantastic grandmother.Surviving Doris are a son, Willis C. Truesdale Jr. (Karen S.) of Marion; three grandsons, Jason Truesdale of Raleigh, David Truesdale (Amanda) of Rock Hill, S.C., and Jared Truesdale (Courtney) of Kings Mountain; sister, Mildred Williford of Rock Hill, S.C.; three brothers, Charles Buice (Mary) of Clinton, S.C., Joel Buice (Janette) of Gaffney, S.C., and Harold Buice (Gete) of Rock Hill, S.C. She also leaves behind two precious great-grandchildren, Hunter and Brittany Truesdale, also of Rockhill.A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion.The family would like to express their appreciation to CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell for the special love and care shown to Doris and her family during their time of need.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations in Doris' memory are asked to consider the First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 North Main St., Marion, NC 28752; Western Carolina Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1315, Arden North Carolina 28704; or New Horizon Home Care, who has helped the Truesdale family tremendously over the past several years, 551 Burma Rd. West, Marion, NC 28752.