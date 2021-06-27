Dorothy Sue Vaughn LaneDorothy Sue Vaughn Lane, 83, of Rutherfordton, went to her heavenly home Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Annie Mae Gettys Vaughn. Dorothy was a retired textile administrative assistant. She was the oldest member of Vein Mountain Baptist Church, and remained active until her declining health wouldn't allow it. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, and participating as the choir director.Left to cherish her memory are her grandson, Jonathan Bailey and wife, Katherine; granddaughter, Kristen Weathers; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Buddy Vaughn and wife, Hattie, Ernest Vaughn and wife, Sharon, and Bobby Vaughn and wife, Brenda; niece, Tonya Pittman (husband, Ronnie).In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lane; and sister, Etta Mae Thrift.The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Vein Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Gouge officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Donations may be made to Vein Mountain Baptist Church 10229 US-221, Marion, NC 28752.Crowe's Mortuary and Crematory